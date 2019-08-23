Acharya Balkrishna, yoga guru Ramdev's close aide, admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh

RISHIKESH: Acharya Balkrishna, yoga guru Ramdev's close aide and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd managing director, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Friday after he complained of uneasiness.

Acharya Balkrishna was at his Patanjali Phase One office, when suddenly fell ill and was attended by the physicians present at spot. However, his condition deteriorated and was rushed to Bhuma Niketan hospital. The doctors stabilised his condition and further referred him to AIIMS Rishkesh. He was shifted to AIIMS around 4:15 pm where he was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a medical bulletin, AIIMS said, “Patient Acharya Balkrishna was brought to AIIMS, Rishikesh Emergency at 4.15 PM in altered conscious level on 23/8/ 2019. On examination his BP, Pulse Rate, SPO, RBS were within normal limit. Patient was evaluated by Cardiologist, Neurologist, General Physician at time of arrival. His ECG, Screening Echo, RBS done were within normal limit. An advice of Neurologist screening MRI Brain done and found normal limit.”

“Patient shifted to Deptt. of Critical Care Medicine for furthe management. He is in exhaustion but stable from point of view of all normal parameter of BP, Pulse, Respiratory rate, Blood Sugar Electrolytes, MRI, ECG,” it added.

Yoga guru Ramdev was present alongside Acharya Balkrishna. He later shared a video saying that Balkrishna fell sick after consuming a peda (sweet item) that was presented to him on the occasion of Janmasthami. He fainted for a few hours and is now recovering.