A day after a 17-year-old school girl faced acid attack by two bike-borne men, Delhi police and Delhi Commission for Women have issued a notice to e-commerce platforms including Flipkart and Amazon after police found out in its probe that the men bought acid from the e-commerce site. While DCW notice has been issued to both - Amazon and Flipkart, Delhi Police sent a notice to Flipkart only. In its notice, the DCW asked the e-commerce platforms to answer why acid was available for sale online and whether the seller's license was checked.

Police have so far arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through Flipkart. Calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern, the DCW sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20. A 17-year-old girl on her way to school was attacked with acid on Wednesday by two bike-borne youths in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area. The girl is currently in the Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on the girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday. The girl faced serious injuries.

"The patient is conscious, well oriented and afebrile. She has suffered 8 per cent chemical burns on the face. Eyes have also been affected. Treatment is on. Ophthalmologists are also providing conservative and supportive treatment. She continues to be in the Burn ICU," a senior doctor said.

Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested, police said.

In a statement, police said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart. There was no immediate response from the e-commerce portal. During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led the accused to attack her, Hooda said, adding that he lived in the girl's neighbourhood.

