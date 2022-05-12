Acting soothes and energizes my mind, says actress-author Aruna Arya Gupta

Actress and author Aruna Arya Gupta's wordsmithery has already bestowed us with an unparalleled piece of writing. From penning her eloquent wisdom and turning her book Repentance into an Amazon bestseller to featuring in the musical translation of her heart-wrenching poems, Aruna Arya Gupta has illustrated her skills and marbles from time to time.



We fetched a chance to get into a conversation with the actress-author and Aruna's answers will showcase her authentic human side.



Do you want your every writing to stand alone or are you trying to build a connection between them?

Every piece that I write is evoked by different emotions and experiences. Hence, they can never be the same. If one social message or heartbreak matches with the other, then it is merely a coincidence. But there are instances when themes from one piece can be carried forward to another.



Since you are multi-skilled, what role do you think that emotions play in any talent?

I realized at a young age, the partnership of my emotions with my words and discovered the method of conversing with my thoughts through writing. I am a very shy quiet person who observes and absorbs a lot from my surroundings. But I have a highly active mind and an overly sensitive heart that feels every gesture very deeply; this combination can be unsettling at times as I do not find an outlet for my expression that easily. So, writing comes as a perfect outlet for me to vent it out.



Now that you have been a working actor for a long, does acting energizes or exhausts you?

Acting soothes and energizes my mind if I feel it is adding up to something I believe in. Physically it can be draining at times when the shoot hours are long, for example, during the making of Aaja Shyam, I was shooting at 2 am in early February during the chilly wintry night in north India, but the zest of having Mira express her devotion to Kanha got me so excited that I totally forgot how cold it was!



How has acting helped you in evolving as a person?

Through acting, I want to present the organic Me who wants to apportion with you everything from my every pore. While I am writing I already set an idea about the character that I eventually play. Hence, it becomes a mission to bring life to the character that I created. So yes, it does put a lot of responsibility on me, and I find myself evolving as a person each time I successfully play it.



How does it feel to watch your writing come to life through music videos or film?

I like to use poetry’s eloquent wisdom to find my voice, and as an outlet for expression. It is fascinating to watch some of my writings and poems come to life through music videos and a film. Most of my writings in fact are a personal tribute to the human experience, and to the complex and fascinating experiences in a woman’s life.



What next are you planning to come up with?

I have a few acting and endorsement assignments lined up this year in USA and India. I am making a couple more music videos through my production house in collaboration with different artists in India, and the USA. I am making a movie and OTT web series based on some of my own stories and will also contribute to philanthropic efforts through an NGO.

(Sponsored Feature)