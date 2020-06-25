हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Activist Rehana Fathima booked for posting video of her kids painting her half-naked body

Thiruvalla Police have registered a case against activist Rehana Fathima after a video was posted by her on social media in which her children are seen painting on her half-naked body.

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Thiruvalla Police have registered a case against activist Rehana Fathima after a video was posted by her on social media in which her children are seen painting on her half-naked body.

According to Thiruvalla Police, a case has been filed on the basis of a complaint filed by Advocate AV Arun Prakash.

The non-bailable offences slapped against her include charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and IT Act.

Rehana Fathima, who shot to fame for her attempt to enter Sabarimala Temple, posted the video titled `Body and Politics`. Her minor son and daughter can be seen painting on her body as she lies half-naked on the bed. 

She shared the video on her Facebook feed and her YouTube channel which was circulated widely.Fathima, who was working with BSNL was sacked earlier after it received numerous complaints from the public regarding her posts hurting religious sentiments.

