Actor Kamal Haasan likely to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi today

New Delhi: Actor Kamal Haasan is expected to join the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on Saturday (December 24). In a previous video message, Haasan stated that the march is for the nation and not just for political parties. He emphasized that this is an opportunity to come together as fellow citizens and create a new India, beyond the divisions of political parties. He urged people of his party- Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) to join him.

'Rahul Gandhi invited me as a citizen'

Haasan also mentioned that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi personally invited him to participate in the yatra, showing that it is not just a political event but rather a chance for all citizens to come together and work towards a common goal. This sentiment was echoed by DMK MP Kanimozhi, who participated in the Haryana leg of the yatra earlier in the day. Kanimozhi described the event as a celebration of diversity, emphasizing that it is a chance for people from all backgrounds to come together and unite as a nation.

Bharat Jodo Yatra's mission

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7, was led by Chief Minister Stalin and attended by several senior Congress leaders. It calls itself a nationwide campaign that aims to bring people together and promote unity and understanding among different communities. It is an ambitious initiative that hopes to bring about positive change and progress for the nation.

Padayatra enters Delhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi this morning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other supporters. The foot march crossed into Delhi from Haryana after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. The Yatra`s flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station. Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

