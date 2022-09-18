Actor Manoj Bajpayee meets Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav quipps: 'Lal of Bihar's SOIL...'

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee met former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence in Patna late on Saturday night. This information was given by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet. This was Manoj Bajpayee's first meeting with Lalu Yadav after the change of government in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav wrote in a tweet, "Manoj Bajpayee ji, a well-known and serious actor of Hindi films of Bihar's soil, reached his residence and inquired about the health benefits of my father Lalu Prasad Yadav." Tejashwi also wrote that Manoj Bajpayee worked hard. And because of his ability, he has made Bihar proud by making a mark in the film industry.

Tejashwi has also shared some photos with this tweet. In one of these, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen greeting the former Chief Minister of Bihar with folded hands. In other pictures, he is seen sitting and talking to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. While Lalu Prasad Yadav had written on a Facebook post, well-known actor Manoj Bajpayee came to meet him. On expressing his desire to visit the Gaushala located at the residence, he made him see the place.

Manoj Bajpayee at Lalu's Residence

A CBI court in Ranchi last week allowed the return of Lalu Prasad Yadav's passport. After this, he is going to leave for Singapore next week for treatment. Lalu Prasad's lawyer had said that the court has asked us to give an affidavit that on returning after getting treatment, we will deposit our passport back. He said that this affidavit would be submitted on Monday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced in the fodder scam case. Presently he is out on bail. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been troubled by kidney related problems for a long time. He is staying in Patna after getting treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi. Earlier this year, he suffered a fracture in his right shoulder.