Administration can impose restrictions in best interest of people: Ex-UP DGP on J&K shutdown

New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all orders connected with restrictions in the region, former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh said that police can impose reasonable restrictions in the best interest of the people and can take appropriate corrective measures.

"The verdict of the Supreme Court on restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir is supreme, but the administration also has the right to impose curb in public interest and there is no harm in it," he added.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to view all its restrictive orders within a week and publish them publicly for them to raised before a court of law. The court also called the restriction on the internet as against the Constitution. A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said: "The court will not go into the political propriety (in connection with the restrictions in J&K)."

The court observed its limited concern is to find a balance between the liberty of citizens and their security, as in this case, liberty and security are at loggerheads.

The court in its verdict observed that the use of internet enjoys constitutional protection as tool, which is under the ambit of freedom of speech and expression and also enables people to carry on with their respective profession.

On Section 144 of the CrPC, the apex court said it cannot be used to curb liberty, and this section can be used only where there is likelihood of incitement of violence and danger to public safety.