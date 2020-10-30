हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian fishermen

Adrift in Sri Lankan waters, boat carrying four Indian fishermen rescued

The fishermen were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving rough weather for two days.

Adrift in Sri Lankan waters, boat carrying four Indian fishermen rescued

Chennai: Indian Coast Guard Station, Mandapam successfully coordinated the rescue of a boat that carried four Indian fishermen, which was adrift in Sri Lankan waters owing to a technical snag. The fishermen who have been identified as natives of Mandapam in Tamil Nadu were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving rough weather for two days.

Upon receiving information, the Indian Coast Guard coordinated with the High Commission of India, Colombo, Fisheries Department authorities and established communication with the stranded vessel to ascertain their condition.

Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam communicated with the Naval Detachment at Ramanathapuram and coordinated for timely assistance to the marooned crew and successful towing of their disabled boat to Indian waters and ensured their safe return. 

Tags:
Indian fishermenSri Lanka
