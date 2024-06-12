Advocate Deepak Dravid: India’s Leading Matrimonial Lawyer Sheds Light On The Rising Popularity of Court Marriages

The wedding is a celebration for the ages, but behind this larger-than-life event, lies a complex web of financial strain, towering societal expectations, and the pressure to get everything perfect.

We are seeing couples increasingly opt for the more reserved route of court marriage. Advocate Deepak Dravid, India’s leading matrimonial lawyer witnesses this phenomenon firsthand, everyday. He explains this cultural shift, “During the early days of my career, court marriage was not viewed favourably, as it was considered an avenue for eloping couples to get married and didn’t follow any traditions. So it is satisfying to see our society embrace court marriage. Nowadays, couples are opting to tie the knot by putting ink to paper.”

He continues, “Weddings are expensive. Organising a wedding leaves a dent in the pocket that takes years to recover. And when you add the pressure placed by interfering relatives and gossiping neighbours, the marriage and the bride and groom themselves take a backseat at their own wedding.”

“By opting for court marriage, couples are afforded privacy and are able to save money for their new life. Not only that, but their marriage also gains validity and legal rights. The new generation views this as logical and efficient and we are seeing a rise in court marriages.”.

Deepak Dravid is a recipient of the Best Matrimonial Advocate Award and practices across the major cities of our country. He has elevated the standards for matrimonial law practice and has helped many couples start their new married life.

Apart from helping couples navigate the process of court marriage, he has also established TheLawPedia.com where one can find a variety of legal resources- jurisdictions, legal principles, case studies and advocates - with ease.

Through his work, Advocate Deepak Dravid is committed to making our legal systems accessible, and smoothing out complex legalities so justice and rights can be secured for all.

