AEEE Counselling 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conclude the registration for the counselling process for AEEE 2022 today, August 15, 2022. Candidates who qualified in the AEEE 2022 Result can submit their registrations for the Amrita Counselling process on the official website – amrita.edu.

Here's how to register for AEEE 2022 Counselling

Visit the official website – amrita.edu On the homepage, click on B.Tech admissions under the ‘Admissions’ tab Click on the 'Apply now’ link and login using your credentials Register for the AEEE Counselling 2022 and upload all the required documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download the AEEE counselling form and take a printout for future references

Candidates applying for the AEEE 2022 counselling must have “passed in 10 + 2 (Class XII) or its equivalent examination with minimum 60% aggregate of marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry with not less than 50% in Mathematics, 55% in each of the two subjects – Physics and Chemistry,” as per the official website.