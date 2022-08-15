NewsIndia
AEEE 2022

AEEE 2022: Last day to register for counselling process at amrita.edu, direct link here

Candidates can apply for AEEE 2022 counselling at the official website amrita.edu till today, August 15, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AEEE 2022: Last day to register for counselling process at amrita.edu, direct link here

AEEE Counselling 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conclude the registration for the counselling process for AEEE 2022 today, August 15, 2022. Candidates who qualified in the AEEE 2022 Result can submit their registrations for the Amrita Counselling process on the official website – amrita.edu.

Here's how to register for AEEE 2022 Counselling 

  1. Visit the official website – amrita.edu
  2. On the homepage,  click on B.Tech admissions under the ‘Admissions’ tab
  3. Click on the 'Apply now’ link and login using your credentials
  4. Register for the AEEE Counselling 2022 and upload all the required documents
  5. Pay the application fee and submit the form
  6. Download the AEEE counselling form and take a printout for future references

Direct link to register for AEEE 2022 Counselling

Candidates applying for the AEEE 2022 counselling must have “passed in 10 + 2 (Class XII) or its equivalent examination with minimum 60% aggregate of marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry with not less than 50% in Mathematics, 55% in each of the two subjects – Physics and Chemistry,” as per the official website.

Live Tv

AEEE 2022AEEE counsellingAEEE counselling 2022amrita.edu

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022