Afghanistan crisis: IAF flight carrying 107 Indians from Kabul lands at Hindon air force base

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C-17 aircraft that took off from Afghanistan's capital Kabul earlier on Sunday morning has landed at the Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad.

107 Indians out of 168 passengers on a special repatriation flight from Kabul on Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft have landed at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad, reported news agency ANI.

Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft that took off from #Afghanistan's Kabul earlier this morning, lands at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad. 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals, were onboard the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/gDMozFkzEA — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, two other flights carrying around 350 people evacuated from Kabul, on Saturday - Air India and IndiGo - landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha on Sunday morning.

In a lightning sweep across the war-ravaged country, the Taliban took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, ousting the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government.

According to the MEA estimates, around 400 Indians are stranded in Afghanistan.

Live TV