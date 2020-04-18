Afghanistan thanks India for sending critical drugs in fight against coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Afghanistan on Friday (April 17, 2020) thanked India for assisting the country in its battle against the coronavirus. Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan`s envoy to India, took to micro blogging site Twitter to mention that India has sent sending critical drugs including 500,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine.

"In a series of offerings of critical drugs, India sent 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Afghanistan through Ariana Airlines today. This is in addition to the 1st consignment of wheat India shipped earlier to bolster food security. Heartfelt thanks!" he said.

He added that earlier, India had shipped a consignment of wheat to strengthen food security in the country.

Afghanistan is included in the list of as many as 55 countries to which India has decided to supply hydroxychloroquine. Afghanistan has so far reported 906 cases of coronavirus and 30 deaths.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf region, India has given Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Bahrain and UAE and Oman are in the pipeline. Paracetamol was sent to Kuwait also, New Delhi has sent its rapid response teams to Kuwait, as part of helping out its extended neighbour.