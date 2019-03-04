AFS Hakimpet, 5 Indian Air Force BRD get President's Colours honour

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented the prestigious President's Colours to Hakimpet Air Force Station and five Base Repair Depot (BRD) of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, gave away the award in a ceremony conducted at Air Force Station Sulur in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the premier airbases of the Indian Air Force.

The Colours were presented to the units in a special ceremonial parade. The President released a First day Cover of the recipient units to commemorate the historic event.

AFS Hakimpet and 5 BRD had been nominated for the awards of Colours for their exemplary dedication, through professionalism and extra ordinary contribution towards enhancing the organizational potential.