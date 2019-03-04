हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Nath Kovind

AFS Hakimpet, 5 Indian Air Force BRD get President's Colours honour

The President presented the award in a ceremony conducted at Air Force Station Sulur in Tamil Nadu

AFS Hakimpet, 5 Indian Air Force BRD get President&#039;s Colours honour

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented the prestigious President's Colours to Hakimpet Air Force Station and five Base Repair Depot (BRD) of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, gave away the award in a ceremony conducted at Air Force Station Sulur in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the premier airbases of the Indian Air Force. 

The Colours were presented to the units in a special ceremonial parade. The President released a First day Cover of the recipient units to commemorate the historic event.

AFS Hakimpet and 5 BRD had been nominated for the awards of Colours for their exemplary dedication, through professionalism and extra ordinary contribution towards enhancing the organizational potential.

Tags:
Ram Nath KovindPresidents ColoursHakimpet Air Force Station
Next
Story

Rajdhani Express turns 50, passengers treated with 'rasgullas' on golden jubilee run

Must Watch

PT3M51S

Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along LoC