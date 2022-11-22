Aftab Poonawalla gets permission to meet his family; says 'can't recall details' of Shraddha Walker's murder

NEW DELHI: Aftab Poonawalla's lawyer A Kumar said that the murder accused, at the moment, cannot recall details of the incident. However, he will inform the police when he does remember. Poonawalla's lawyer told ANI that Aftab felt provoked by the victim. The police will soon take Aftab for a site visit for the evidence collection process. The Narco test is on the schedule for the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case. Aftab's legal aid A Kumar said, "Aftab said he can't recall everything at once but will inform as he does. He used a single word for victim & said he was provoked. Police will probably take him for site visit for evidence collection. Narco test soon." In addition to this, in a special hearing today, Aftab request a Delhi court to grant him permission to meet his family. The court granted him permission for the same at the hearing which took place today at 10 am.

The Delhi Police got the city court's permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aftab Poonawalla who is accused of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walker as per police sources. The polygraph test is likely to take place tomorrow. Poonawalla had earlier given his consent for the narco test in court after which Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore allowed the cops to go ahead with the 'truth serum' test.

Also Read: Shraddha Walker Murder Case: SHOCKING denial comes from Aftab Amin Poonawalla, says 'HEAT OF MOMENT, I...'

Although new revelations were being made in the case every day, the police felt that Aftab was trying to deviate them from important facts. Since the murder was committed 6 months ago in May 2022, the police need key evidence to convict Aftab beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

Aftab had murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walker in May this year, 3 days after they moved into their new home after shifting to Delhi from Mumbai. Aftab had chopped off Shraddha's body into 35 pieces with a saw in his bathroom and disposed of them in the Mehrauli forests and nearby areas. He had stored the body pieces in a fridge for a few days. During that time, he had called several friends to his home including girls he was casually dating.