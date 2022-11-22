topStoriesenglish
Shraddha Walker Murder Case: SHOCKING denial comes from Aftab Amin Poonawalla, says 'HEAT OF MOMENT, I...'

The Saket Court extended police custody for the next 4 days of Aftab Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walker murder case today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Aftab Poonawalla is accused of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walker
  • The Saket court extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawalla
  • He said that he is cooperating in the investigation

NEW DELHI: Aftab Poonawalla, accused of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walker, told a Delhi Court on Tuesday (November 22), that he killed his live-in partner Shraddha "in the heat of the moment". The Saket court extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawalla for the next 4 days after a special hearing today. Aftab who had earlier stated that he had planned to kill Shraddha a week before is now saying that the murder happened in the heat of the moment. "What happened that happened in heat of the moment," Aaftab told the court. He said that he is cooperating in the investigation and claimed he is facing difficulty in recalling the incident. He was produced in court via video conferencing. Aftab is expected to undergo a polygraph test today ahead of the planned narco test in the next 5 days.

The Delhi police have moved a lower court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aftab. They claimed that he is not cooperating with the investigation and misleading the cops with contradicting statements.

The Delhi police are still scouring through the Mehrauli forest for Shraddha's mortal remains to collect evidence in the murder case. 

 

Aftab had murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walker in May this year, 3 days after they moved into their new home after shifting to Delhi from Mumbai. Aftab had chopped off Shraddha's body into 35 pieces with a saw in his bathroom and disposed of them in the Mehrauli forests and nearby areas. He had stored the body pieces in a fridge for a few days. During that time, he had called several friends to his home including girls he was casually dating.  

The Delhi police have been speaking to several of Shraddha's friends and people who knew Aftab Poonawalla and his family.

