Modi at ISB

After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower and reforms: PM Modi at ISB, Hyderabad - 5 points

Narendra Modi in Hyderabad: Hailing ISB as one of the top business schools in Asia, PM Modi spoke about how India has the world's third-biggest startup ecosystem and third-biggest consumer market.

After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower and reforms: PM Modi at ISB, Hyderabad - 5 points
Pic courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the celebration that marked the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. Here are some key pointers from PM Modi's speech:

- We all are celebrating the completion of 20 years of the establishment of ISB. Today, many colleagues have got degrees and gold medals. The penance of many people has taken ISB to this stage of success. Remembering all of them today, I congratulate you all very much.

- In the year 2001, Atal ji dedicated it to the country. Since then, till today, about 50,000 executives have graduated from here. Today ISB is one of the top business schools in Asia.

- India is in first position in smartphone data consumption, and in the second position in terms of the number of internet users in the world. It's in the second position in the global retail index. 

- India has the world's third-biggest startup ecosystem and third-biggest consumer market. Today, India is the fastest-growing economy in the group of G20 countries.

- If we compare last eight years with the previous three decades, we'll see that reforms couldn't take place despite their need, due to a lack of political willpower and instability. The country couldn't take big decisions. After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower and reforms.

Besides the ISB event, PM Modi also addressed BJP workers at Begumpet airport. Taking a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao - who left for Bengaluru, just hours ahead of the arrival the Prime Minister - Modi said, "'Pariwarwaadi' party is not just a political problem but the biggest enemy of the democracy and the youth of our country. Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family."

(With ANI inputs)

