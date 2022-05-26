Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 26) said that 'Pariwarwaadi' party is not just a political problem but the biggest enemy of the democracy and the youth of our country. The Prime Minister, who is here to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB), said that such parties only think about their own development.

According to the Prime Minister, "21st century India is moving forward with the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India'. Our startups are leaving an impression on the world. Today, we are the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. India's 100th Unicorn was registered recently."

PM Modi is in the state capital to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB). He is scheduled to attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme class of 2022 of ISB and address the students.

It may be noted here that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday morning left for Bengaluru, just hours ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. This is the second time in the last four months that KCR has avoided meeting Modi during the latter's visit to Hyderabad.

Earlier in February, PM Modi was here to unveil the Statue of Equality, a giant statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, but Rao could not receive the PM as he reportedly was 'unwell'.

Recently, KCR, as he is popularly known, undertook a tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. Today, he is scheduled to meet former Prime Minister and JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda in the Karnataka capital and is expected to discuss national politics.

As part of that, he had called on Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively. In Chandigarh, KCR also offered financial assistance to families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.

The TRS president has expressed his national ambitions in the past and is eying a role in national politics.

BJP flays KCR for not welcoming PM Modi in Hyderabad

The BJP has lashed out at K Chandrashekar Rao after reports surfaced that Telangana Chief Minister will not be in the state during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.

BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Lakshman told ANI, "PM Modi is to arrive for a private programme at the International school of business at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The BJP state unit will felicitate him at the Begumpet airport." He said that it is the solemn duty of a Chief Minister to receive the Prime Minister during his visit to the state.

He further added, "The people of Telangana are vexed with the present Telangana government and more particularly KCR, being the chief Minister not maintaining minimum courtesy to receive PM. This is not the first time but a second time, during this time, KCR is visiting other states, and the people of Telangana are laughing at him."

"This is not the system but the CM acts that way. Irrespective of political and party affiliations, it is the bounden duty of the Chief Minister to receive him at the airport and protocol has to be maintained. We were told that except for the Chief secretary, no other Minister is coming to receive PM," Lakshman added.

(With Agency Inputs)