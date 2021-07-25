After announcement of CISCE results, CBSE Board students wait out for their turn

New Delhi: After the announcement of ISC and ICSE results by CISCE on Saturday (July 24, 2021), lakhs of CBSE Board students wait for their turn. While CBSE has not made any official announcement regarding the results, it is expected that the Class 10th scorecard will be out in a day or two and Class 12th is likely to be out within next week.

Earlier on July 23, the Central Board of Secondary Education had refuted rumours about the declaration of Class 10 results and had clarified that it has not made any recent announcement.

A link, which seems to be for CBSE 10th result 2021, was widely shared on social media. When asked if it is for results, a CBSE official said the link 'must be' fake, as the board is yet to make a formal announcement on the result declaration.

This is to be noted that the CBSE had recently extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25. Earlier, the deadline was July 22.

Once the result is officially declared, CBSE Class 10th and 12th students can check it at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The result direct links will also be displayed on cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE board Class 10th and 12th students can also check their results through Digilocker.