'After Article 370, It is time to wipe out terrorism from J&K': Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Minister Amit Shah concluded his three-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir with a high-level crucial security meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday evening. After the meet, Shah said, "After the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the time has come that terrorism must be wiped out completely from UT". Amit Shah directed the security top brass to step up anti-terrorist operations to make J&K “terror free”. The crucial security review meeting was attended by top security officials including J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, ADGP Vijay Kumar, GoC 15 Corps, DG BSF, IG BSF and a team of Home Ministry.

As per reliable sources, Amit Shah was given a power point presentation on the progress achieved on the anti-terror and anti-infiltration front. “The Home Minister hailed the security agencies for their role post Article 370 in tackling terrorism and preventing infiltration,” a source, privy to the meeting said.

Amit Shah expressed gratitude over the “improved figures” of violence-related incidents that include a drop in killings of security forces personnel and civilians. The Home Minister also expressed his satisfaction over the intelligence-based anti-terror operations and stated that security agencies must step up the operations to wipe out terrorism from J&K soil so that people can real democracy and reap the benefits of peace.

The Home Minister stressed that the common man should feel free and live a life without fear while those creating trouble, especially the anti-peace elements including OGWs and supporters should be crushed to the core.

Challenges related to social media including “online propaganda” being launched by handlers sitting across were also discussed in the meeting, to which the Home Minister stressed, “adopting a sustained counter mechanism” that includes blocking the pages trying to radicalise youth through online platforms. Sources said that the Home Minister called for steps to be taken out to reach out to youth and enhance sports infrastructure at the district level to keep youth engaged.

Shah also hailed the army for protecting the borders and plugging the infiltration. Expressing satisfaction over almost zero infiltration stating that GoI is providing all the latest equipment to the army and BSF to keep a watch on the borders and to detect the infiltration along the LoC and International Borders.