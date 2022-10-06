Hizbul terrorist captured by security forces in J&K's Awantipora; arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Indian Army arrested a terrorist affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit Awantipora in South Kashmir on Thursday. The police have also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorist. In a statement, the police said that based on specific input Awantipora Police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF 130 BN laid a special Naka at Chandrigam and during Naka checking one person who was moving in suspicious circumstances was apprehended, during search one Pistol along with pistol magazine was recovered from him.

"The arrested terrorist has been identified as Danish Mohiuddin Ganie, a resident of Dadsara Awantipora," said a police spokesperson.

"On preliminary questioning, the apprehended terrorist admitted that he is a terrorist of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen," he said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at the Awantipora Police Station. Further investigation is going on in this matter, the statement stated.

Also Read: Twin encounters neutralise 4 terrorists in J-K’s Shopian district

Earlier this week, three terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit and one unidentified terrorist, in another attack, were killed in a gunfight at Drach village and Moolu village respectively in Shopian district in South Kashmir. In another encounter, an unidentified terrorist was killed at Moolu village in Shopian.