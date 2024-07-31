After Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Now Madhya Pradesh Shuts Down 56 Madarsas

The BJP-ruled states are increasingly tightening norms around the functioning of Madarsas. The Madhya Pradesh government ordered the closure of 56 Madarsas after it found they had been made to con the government of funds. The state government has now launched a probe after the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board issued an order to cancel the affiliation of 56 madrasas in the Sheopur district.

As per reports, these madarsas were not functioning but have been receiving financial aid from the government. There were more than 80 madrasas running in the district out of which 53-54 schools were closed for several months. The government first stopped providing financial aid to these institutions seven months ago and now ordered the closure of these institutions officially.

This led to the state-wide probe to ascertain the functioning of the madarsas. "All government-private educational institutions and madrasas operating in Madhya Pradesh are being investigated. We are investigating and observing every point to find out where there have been violations of the rules. If there has been an irregularity, we will also take action, and if necessary, we will also take action," said School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh.

Secretary Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board said that all the district education officers across the state have been instructed to get the field staff to conduct physical inspections of the madarsas operating in their area.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh directed all the district education officers of the state to conduct regular inspections of all educational institutions in their areas with the field staff.

The School Education Minister has also given instructions to speed up the physical verification of madarsas operating in the state. He said that action should be taken to cancel the recognition of those madarsas that are not being operated as per the rules.