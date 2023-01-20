topStoriesenglish
After assembly poll defeat, Gujarat Congress suspends 38 members for anti-party activities

"Action will be taken against others as well. Eight workers have received warnings," said the disciplinary committee of the Gujarat Congress.

Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
  • Gujarat Congress on Friday said it has suspended 38 functionaries for six years
  • They were accused of indulging in anti-party activities during the Assembly polls

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress on Friday said it has suspended 38 functionaries for six years for indulging in anti-party activities during the Assembly polls held in December.

The disciplinary committee of the Gujarat Congress met two times this month and has so far received 71 complaints against 95 persons, its convener Balubhai Patel told reporters.

"We have suspended 38 party workers for anti-party activities. Action will be taken against others as well. Eight workers have received warnings," Patel said.

Surendranagar district president Raiyabhai Rathod, Narmada district president Harendra Valand and former Nandod MLA P D Vasava are among the 38 persons who have been suspended from the party, he said.

The Congress was left with just 17 seats in the Assembly polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party retained power winning a record 156 seats in the 182-member House.

