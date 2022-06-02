हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Queen Ahilyadevi Holkar

After Aurangabad, now demand for renaming THIS city in Maharashtra, BJP MLA writes letter to CM

Ahmednagar Name Change: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar asked the question to the Uddhav Thackeray government, "What history do you want to convey to the people? Is it the Mughal Empire or the Ahilyadevi? The Uddhav government should take a decision to change the name at the earliest." 

After Aurangabad, now demand for renaming THIS city in Maharashtra, BJP MLA writes letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray and requested him that Ahmednagar city should be renamed as "Ahilyanagar" soon. Because it is the birthplace of Queen Ahilyadevi Holkar. In his letter, he writes that these are not just his demands, these are the sentiments of the people. Earlier on May 31, Padalkar and his workers celebrated the birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi at her birth place, Chondi. But he targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, saying that the police had prevented the common people from coming to Chondi village as Sharad Pawar and his grandson Rohit Pawar were there.

Padalkar said, "It is very shameful that Sharad Pawar, the mentor of Nawab Malik, who has a connection with Dawood, uses this opportunity to launch his grandson." In the letter, Padalkar writes, "When the Mughal soldiers were demolishing the Hindu temple, Ahilyadevi Holkar rebuilt them. She saved hindu culture. She is an example to every Hindu. That is why Ahmednagar should be renamed as Ahilyanagar." 

He asked the question to the Uddhav Thackeray government, "What history do you want to convey to the people? Is it the Mughal Empire or the Ahilyadevi? The Uddhav government should take a decision to change the name at the earliest so that people know that the remote control of this government is not in the hands of Sharad Pawar."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Queen Ahilyadevi HolkarAhmednagarAhmednagar Name ChangeAhilyanagarGopichand PadalkarBJPUddhav Thakceray
Next
Story

Thrikkakara bypoll results: Low turnout of voters worries Congress, increases smile on CPI-M faces

Must Watch

PT7M24S

CM Kejriwal Press Conference: Central government may arrest Manish Sisodia, says Kejriwal