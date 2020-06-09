After Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address virtual rally for West Bengal on June 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a virtual rally for West Bengal at 11 am on Tuesday (June 9) and it is expected that during his address Shah would attack the ruling TMC government over its failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic and the migrant labour crisis in the state.

The virtual rally of Shah is part of BJP's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign. It is to be noted that few days ago the BJP had released a "nine-point chargesheet" against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule over the past nine years. Upping the ante against TMC government, the saffron party has recently floated a social media drive christened 'Aar Noi Mamata' (no longer Mamata's rule).

"The rally will kick off a political change in this state," Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Monday while announcing the mega online event. "It is a first for us and our party will set a world record in the number of people attending."

According to the BJP leaders, around 1 crore people across West Bengal would attend the virtual rally online which will be relayed live at 78,000 booths across the state.

The rally will start at BJP office in Kolkata and Ghosh will launch the rally from the party's office. After Ghosh's speech, Shah will start his address from New Delhi. The former BJP chief will also interact with around 1,000 BJP workers and will answer their questions.

The virtual rally of Shah comes days after he had claimed that the BJP will win the 2021 Assembly election in West Bengal.

The BJP had performed superbly in 2019 Lok Sabha poll in West Bengal, winning 18 out of 42 seats. The TMC had managed to win 22 seats.