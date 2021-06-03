After CBSE, CISCE scrap Class 12 board exams, check which states followed suit

New Delhi: After CBSE, CISCE scrapped Class 12 board examinations, several states including Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh followed suit and cancelled the exams for Class 12 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 1), it was decided to call off the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Taking the cue, CISCE also decided to cancel Class 12 board exams.

Here’s list of all states that have called off the board exams:

1. Haryana

The Haryana government on Wednesday (June 2) cancelled its state board examinations for Class 12. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal told ANI, "The state government will follow the directions of the Central government in regarding the Class XII examination of Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani and will conduct an internal assessment based on which the results will be declared soon.”

2. Rajasthan

Rajasthan scrapped the Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the decision during a press conference on Wednesday.

3. Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand cancelled the UBSE Class 12 board examinations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. "Uttarakhand Intermediate Board Examination has been cancelled on the lines of CBSE and ICSE Board. Students will also be given promotion accordingly," state Education Minister said.

4. Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the government has decided to cancel Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Examination 2021. "The class 12 board exams (organised by the MP Board of Secondary Education) for the year 2020-21 will not be held this year. The life of students is precious for us. We can take care of their career later,” the MP CM said in a video posted on Twitter.

5. Gujarat

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced that the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has decided to cancel the GSEB class 12 board examination 2021.

6. Goa

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted, “After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 Exams shall be cancelled as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority.”

Meanwhile, states including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh are yet to take a decision on the matter. While Assam government is likely to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state when conditions are conducive.

