After Chhattisgarh, speeding car mows down devotees at Durga procession in MP - Watch

Bhopal: Two persons were injured when a speeding car hit devotees present near a Durga idol immersion procession here in Bhopal, said the police. The incident took place in the Bajaria Police Station area on the night of Saturday when a procession was taking the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion.

A driver near the procession reversed the car at speed knocking down many people present there. Two of them were injured and admitted to the hospital.

#WATCH Two people were injured after a car rammed into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal's Bajaria police station area yesterday. Police said the car driver will be nabbed.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rEOBSbrkGW — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

The incident occurred near Bhopal railway station on late Saturday night when the Durga procession was moving forward. The police said the errant car driver will be nabbed soon. No arrest has been made yet.

Police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and some videos shot by the devotees. Further details are awaited.

