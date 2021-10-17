हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh

After Chhattisgarh, speeding car mows down devotees at Durga procession in MP - Watch

Police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and some videos shot by the devotees.

After Chhattisgarh, speeding car mows down devotees at Durga procession in MP - Watch
(Image courtesy: Screengrab/ANI)

Bhopal: Two persons were injured when a speeding car hit devotees present near a Durga idol immersion procession here in Bhopal, said the police. The incident took place in the Bajaria Police Station area on the night of Saturday when a procession was taking the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion.

A driver near the procession reversed the car at speed knocking down many people present there. Two of them were injured and admitted to the hospital.  

The incident occurred near Bhopal railway station on late Saturday night when the Durga procession was moving forward. The police said the errant car driver will be nabbed soon. No arrest has been made yet.

Police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and some videos shot by the devotees. Further details are awaited.

