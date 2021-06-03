After cursing Allopathy, Baba Ramdev plans to open MBBS college

NEW DELHI: After creating a bitter controversy by allegedly calling allopathy ‘a stupid science’, noted yoga guru Swami Ramdev has now revealed his plans to open an allopathy medical college in the country soon.

Baba Ramdev has said that his Haridwar-based organisation Patanjali Yogpeeth will establish an allopathic medical college very soon to create a new crop of highly trained allopathic MBBS doctors.

The yoga guru also reiterated that he respects the medicine and doctors associated with allopathy. Clarifying his controversial remarks on allopathy, Baba Ramdev said that it was not his official statement and the issue was blown out of proportion.

The yoga guru said that he was just sharing a piece of information received on WhatsApp. Swami Ramdev stated that he had withdrawn his statement and apologized for the same, but some people were adding fuel to the fire.

Ramdev said that he does not have “any prejudice towards anyone” and believes that allopathy has saved crores of lives. While maintaining that he respects allopathy and modern medical science, he said that despite all the progress, there is still no medicine for many diseases in allopathy.

He added that there is no question of ‘hatred towards Allopathy’, but Ayurveda should be respected. Along with allopathic medicines, he also said that yoga is necessary and the two can play a big role in combating the deadly coronavirus.

The controversy started after two videos of Ramdev went viral where he is seen calling allopathy a “stupid science” as lakhs died despite getting allopathic treatment for Covid-19. He also said that 10,000 allopathic doctors had died despite being vaccinated.

The IMA clarified that the country lost 753 doctors during the first wave of the pandemic when vaccines weren’t available and 513 so far during the second wave of the pandemic. “None in the first wave could receive the vaccine and the majority who had died in the second wave also could not take their vaccine for various reasons,” the letter said.

The IMA filed a police complaint, sent a ₹1,000 crore defamation notice, and a letter to the Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The health minister rapped Ramdev for his comments in a letter, following which the yoga guru had issued an apology.

Live TV