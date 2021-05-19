After Cyclone Tauktae, another storm likely to hit India, this time on east coast

New Delhi: After Cyclone Tauktae left a trail of destruction in its path at the west coast impacting five states and causing severe damage to property, another cyclone is likely to hit India by May 26-27 but on the east coast of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The weather agency informed that a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. Under its influence, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya will likely witness rains from May 22. The intensity of the rainfall will increase substantially after May 25.

In a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, it said, ""It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal - Odisha coasts around 26th May evening."

The IMD explained that other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are favourable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22 which will help in formation of a low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 22 and 23. While, Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely to commence from evening of May 25.

In May 2020 two cyclones hit the Indian coasts -- super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga -- which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.