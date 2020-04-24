हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tripura

After Goa and Manipur, Tripura becomes coronavirus-free state, informs CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine. 

File photo

Agartala: Days after Goa and Manipur became India's first two stated to have zero positive cases of coronavirus, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced that the state has also became coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative.

"UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," CM Deb wrote on Twitter on Thursday (April 23).

Tripura's first COVID-19 patient, a woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district, who returned from Guwahati right before lockdown, had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on April 6. She recovered and was released from isolation on April 16. She was later shifted to a quarantine centre at Gomati district, approximately 50 km from here.

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan had also tested positive for COVID-19 at Damcherra in North Tripura on April 16. He was later admitted at GB Pant Hospital here, where he tested negative for the virus on April 23.

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine. 

