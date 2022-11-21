After Gujarat rallies, PM Modi sits down with party workers at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar for informal meet

GANDHINAGAR: After his rallies in Gujarat, PM Modi on Sunday decided to visit ‘Kamalam’, the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. He spent time and talked to party workers there who were surprised by his visit. According to reports, it was a good meeting between the PM and workers who had devoted decades to the party. As per an ANI report, the meeting took place late at night and PM Modi called for all party workers to attend it. It took place in an open area with benches and was described as “fun and light”.

Since elections preparation is underway in Modi’s hometown, the party workers were working long hours. Sources told ANI that the PM asked the workers if they were being provided food on time when they work late.

He also appreciated all the work each one of them has done.

After a long day of campaigning, being among fellow Karyakartas at Kamalam is very energising!

A youth member told ANI that PM Modi remembered a few old workers by their names and recalled fond memories with them as well. The female members of the party were impressed by the PM’s humbleness despite holding such a high post, as per reports. At the interaction, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and Gujarat MOS Home Harsh Sanghvi also party general secretary Pardeep Singh Vaghela were also present.

PM Modi held 4 rallies in Gujarat on Sunday in - Veraval, Dhoraji, Amreli, and Botad

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh`s result date

