After Haryana Snub, AAP Deals Retaliatory Blow To Congress In Delhi Ahead Of Polls

Despite its high winning chances, the Congress failed to oust the ruling BJP in Haryana. Now, the grand old party has formed a committee to analyse its Haryana Election lapses. Meanwhile, the INDIA Bloc parties have already criticised the Congress for being overconfident and not taking allies together. While Shiv Sena-UBT and National Conference flayed Congress for the defeat, Samajwadi Party has almost sidelined the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh as it announced candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls on 10 seats. Now, the Aam Aadmi Party has dealt a fresh blow to the Congress.

Slamming Congress for ignoring allies in Haryana, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the result would have been different if the grand old party had tied up with AAP and Samajwadi Party. "There were strategical lapses on many levels and Congress should review it. In J&K, the National Conference & Congress fought together and they won. If a similar thing had happened in Haryana, had they allied with AAP or Samajwadi Party, then even jat-non-jat politics could have been stopped. 17 rebel candidates defeated Congress candidates in Haryana," said Singh, indicating that Congress failed to address rebellion and rift within the party.

When asked about the Delhi assembly election to be held around February next year, Singh said that AAP is capable of defeating the BJP alone. "AAP fought and won In Delhi in 2013, 2015, and 2019 and will fight elections alone in 2024 as well. Here, we are capable of fighting the BJP alone just like TMC in West Bengal," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Notably, AAP's snub for Congress comes after the grand old party refused to join hands with the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana. The Congress and the AAP contested the Haryana assembly elections separately.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and the Congress had joined hands for the 7 seats of Delhi and 10 seats of Haryana. While they failed to win any of the seven seats in Delhi, the Congress won five in Haryana while AAP drew a blank. This had raised questions on the winnability of the alliance as well.