After Hindu Priest Jailed In Bangladesh, India Urges Dhaka To Ensure Safety Of Minorities

Bangladesh Hindus Under Attack: Hours after a Bangladesh court ordered the imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, India has urged Dhaka to ensure the safety of all minorities including Hindus. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed concern over Krishna Das' arrest and denial of bail to him.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments as well as theft and vandalism and descretation of deities and temples," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The ministry further termed it unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, 'charges should be passed against religious leaders presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings'. "We also note with concern the attack on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," said the MEA.

Earlier, a court in Bangladesh ordered to send to jail Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, to turn down his bail appeal. “The court of Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam issued the order around 11:45 am on Tuesday,” BDNews24.Com said.

The followers of the Hindu priest began to chant slogans in protest at the court premises as he was not granted bail. Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

“Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said. However, the arrest was made without giving details of the charges.

Earlier, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community. (With PTI inputs)