After ISI agent, Army man arrested for leaking out classified documents to Pakistan

New Delhi: Two persons, including an Indian Army man, have been arrested under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly providing classified documents to the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan, the Delhi Police said. The Army headquarters have confirmed that the documents in question were classified in nature, they said.

The development comes a day after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a 34-year-old vegetable supplier at the Pokhran Army base camp in Rajasthan for allegedly getting sensitive documents from an Army man in exchange for money and providing them to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The vegetable supplier, identified as Habeeb Khan, aka Habibur Rehman, was picked up on Tuesday by the Delhi Police from Pokhran.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch received information that some sensitive documents related to defence establishment were being sent to the neighbouring country through spy network. The police recovered several documents, sensitive in nature, during a raid conducted at Habib's residence in Pokhran. The Army confirmed that the documents recovered during the search, were highly confidential.

The police found out that the army man Paramjit was the link man in the crime. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Habib had lured Paramjit of money, in exchange of providing him with confidential documents. Habib had allegedly been working for ISI for almost 4 years.

Paramjit was earlier posted at Pokhran where he came in contact with Habib who asked him to share the secret documents. Paramjit is currently posted as a clerk at a highly secret operational unit of the Agra Cantt, from where he was leaking out secret maps, important information related to the army's operation plan, training of army personnal, and secret letters to Habib.

The police also found about the Hawala money which was used to fund the nexus, after which they seized the bank accounts of both the accused.

According to police, Habib's relatives are based in Pakistan's Sindh and he had been to that country and met some people there involved in the spy racket.

Habib was asked to share the documents with them and the money for doing the job was sent through hawala network, police said, adding that further investigation is underway in the matter. According to sources, Habib paid almost Rs 8-9 lakh to Paramjit for leaking out the data, classified in nature. "Multiple bank accounts used in the crime have been found," a police official told PTI, adding the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, four more people from the army, who were in touch with Paramjit, are also on the radar of Military Intelligence and the intelligence agency.

Live TV