After 'Jeans' controversy, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat meets BJP chief JP Nadda

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday (March 19) arrived in the national capital for the first time after assuming the charge.

On the first day of his visit, Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP president J P Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The chief minister reached Delhi's Uttarakhand Sadan at about 2 pm in the afternoon and had a meeting with party workers here. He also met officials from the state stationed in the Capital. Sources close to the chief minister said he is likely to leave for Dehradun on Saturday.

Uttarakhand CM also held meetings to review the situation in the pilgrimage towns of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Meanwhile, soon after assuming the top office in state, Rawat found himself at the centre of a row over his comments disapproving of women wearing ripped jeans, suggesting that this goes against India's cultural norms.

