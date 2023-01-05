After Kanjawhala case, UP woman killed after truck rams into her scooter, drags it for 500 metres

New Delhi: A tragic incident occurred in Banda district on Wednesday when a lady government officer died on the spot after her two-wheeler vehicle was hit by a truck. The scooter became stuck in the truck, causing a fire to break out. The fire was eventually put out, and the driver of the truck was apprehended by police. According to reports, the woman was working at a university in Banda district when the accident occurred. The truck, which was loaded with sand, reportedly dragged her scooter for about 500 meters before the fire started. Despite efforts to extinguish the flames, the woman's body was severely burned.

Uttar Pradesh | A lady govt officer working in a university in Banda district died after her scooty was hit by a truck & got stuck into it. Scooty was stuck in the truck due to which fire broke out. Fire was doused, dead body was recovered; Driver nabbed: ASP pic.twitter.com/viWjErljrL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2023

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and it is unclear whether the driver of the truck will face charges. This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving on the road, and the importance of always being alert and cautious behind the wheel.

This incident comes days after the horrific case of a 20-year-old woman Anjali who was killed after a car hit her scooter and dragged her under the vehicle for around 12 kilometres.

The autopsy report further said that Anjali`s back scraped off so badly as she held on to the car`s axle and was dragged along that her ribs showed. The 20-year-old was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car driven by five men and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle in outer Delhi`s Sultanpuri.

