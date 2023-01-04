Delhi Kanjhawala case: Nirbhaya's mother meets victim’s family, says 'Don’t support Nidhi’s claims'

New Delhi: Asha Devi, mother of ‘Nirbhaya’ who was gang-raped and murdered in 2012, on Wednesday met the family of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being hit and dragged for miles by a car in the Kanjhawala area of the national capital on the night of December 31. After meeting with the deceased`s family, Asha Devi urged the authorities to investigate the case and financially support the family.

Delhi hit and drag case | Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi visits the residence of deceased woman Anjali. pic.twitter.com/P7TJdfT3Xr — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

She also said that a job should be given to a family member as soon as possible. "I request authorities to investigate the case and support the family financially. The job should be given to the family member as soon as possible. I do not level allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement," said Nirbhaya`s mother.

Delhi | I request authorities to investigate the case & support family financially. Job should be given to the family member as soon as possible. I do not put allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi pic.twitter.com/8bkQxWGhng — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

What has Nidhi claimed?

Anjali`s friend Nidhi, who was in the pillion seat at the time of the incident, on Tuesday said that the men knew the girl has gotten stuck under their car, still, they kept dragging her. "After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck in the car. The men knew that the girl had got stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her," she said.

Nidhi said that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler. "It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don`t drive, I am alert, let me drive. She didn`t believe me and believed herself," Nidhi added.

Anjali's mother has also rejected Nidhi's claims, saying, "I don't know Nidhi, I have never seen her. Anjali never used to drink, she never came home in an inebriated state, and we don't believe whatever claims Nidhi made."

Kanjhawala case | I don't know Nidhi, I have never seen her. Anjali never used to drink, she never came home in an inebriated state, and we don't believe whatever claims Nidhi made: Anjali's mother pic.twitter.com/hwAjRrPLBM — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

She further said, ''Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter's friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy, Nidhi might be involved in this. There should be an investigation and the 5 men should be punished.''

Delhi govt assures all help to victim's family

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the residence of the 20-year-old woman. "It is a horrific incident. The 20-year-old was the only earning member of the family. She had siblings and the entire incident is saddening," said Manish Sisodia after meeting the family.

Sisodia said that earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met with the deceased`s mother and assured her that her medical treatment would be taken care of. The deceased`s mother is reportedly suffering from Kidney related ailments and is undergoing dialysis treatment.

"Delhi CM met with the deceased`s mother and assured her that whatever medical treatment is required will be provided by the Delhi government. The Delhi government will take after her dialysis treatment," said Sisodia. He further said that the Delhi government would help in providing jobs to a member of the family.

No sexual assault on the victim, and no sign of alcohol: Post-mortem report

In a major development into the Kanjhawala death case, the Forensic Science Laboratory said that initial examination suggests no sign of any woman present inside the car has been found so far. It further said that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle as most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel.

"Initial examination of the accused`s car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have also been found on other parts, under the car," the FSL report said. "No sign of the woman present inside the car found so far," the report added. Blood samples of the occupants of the car who are arrested have also reached the FSL for detailed examination.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem Examination (PME) has ruled out any injury suggestive of `sexual assault`, the police informed on Tuesday. Earlier, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in the incident in which a 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver`s seat." Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car," the FIR read. "After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman`s body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated.