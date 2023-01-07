After Kanjhawala case, cops in Delhi's Rohini asked to share live location during night duties

New Delhi: Following the Kanjhawala incident in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Guriqbal Singh Sidhu has issued instructions to all Inspector-level personnel in the district to share their live locations with him while on night duty and to not leave police stations without his permission. In a message sent to junior officers, Sidhu stressed the importance of patrolling, location sharing, and presence at police stations.

The message reads: "All the Station House Officers (SHOs), Additional and Inspector Bravo (Inspector Investigation) of all the police stations will conduct patrolling duty in the area and will share their live locations. No police officials (SHO, ATO, Bravo) will leave the police station without the DCP's permission. All the night duty SO will update their positions. Apart from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. the SHO, Bravo, and ATO will continue update their locations."

Some police personnel have expressed concerns about the impact of these instructions on their ability to carry out their duties, with one officer stating, "Such directions make it difficult (for us) to discharge our duties." Another officer referred to the instructions as a "Tughlaqi Farman," a reference to the eccentric and arbitrary decrees issued by the 14th-century Delhi ruler Muhammad bin Tughlaq. It remains to be seen how the implementation of these instructions will affect policing efforts in the district.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested the seventh accused in the Kanjhawala road accident case - Ankush Khanna - after he surrendered before the authorities at the Sultanpuri Police Station. The 20-year-old woman, named Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for over 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city`s roads.

(With agency inputs)