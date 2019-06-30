close

Delhi

After Karol Bagh, Delhi's Connaught Place to become vehicle free market soon

After the successful implementation of pedestrianisation in the Karol Bagh market, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to make Connaught Place a vehicle free market soon.

New Delhi: After the successful implementation of pedestrianisation in the Karol Bagh market, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to make Connaught Place a vehicle free market soon.

For the purpose, the civic body has planned to carry out a pilot project in Connaught Place (CP) on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Live TV

According to the proposed plan, vehicles will be prohibited from entering the inner circle of the famous market situated in the heart of the national capital. The parking lots and the underground parking in Palika Bazaar will be available only to the vehicles destined to Connaught Place. 

According to a senior officer in NDMC, autos and taxis will also be restricted from entering the inner circle and will be allowed to use the middle circle for exit to outer circle. Pick and drop facility for taxis and autos will be allowed only on selected spots in the radial roads (roads connecting middle and outer circle). 

Traffic police consultants, civic wardens and NDMC security staff will be present in the area to help commuters adjust to the new setup. 

"We have decided that there will be no change in the current entry and exit points to the inner circle and the parking lot there so as to avoid inconvenience to both business entities and visitors," said M.S. Sherawat, Public Relations Officer at NDMC.

"This is a pilot project will be experimented on the weekend (Sunday) and a full-fledged plan will be implemented after taking further inputs from the stakeholders. Taking into account all the learnings from the exercise, a final plan will be worked out," Sherawat added.

 

