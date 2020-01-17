After Kerala, Punjab govt passes anti-CAA resolution in state assembly

New Delhi: The Punjab government passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly on Friday (January 17) demanding to scrap the controversial Bill. State Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution against the CAA on the second day of the two-day special assembly session.

The move comes close to the heels of the Kerala Assembly passing a similar resolution.

On January 14, the Kerala government ed by Pinarayi Vijayan moved the Supreme Court against the CAA saying the amended law is against the provisions of Right to Equality granted by the Indian Constitution. The petition was filed under Article 131 and sought the law to be declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

In its petition, the Kerala government has said that the CAA should be declared violative of Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution and the basic structure of secularism in India.

Article 131 states that the Supreme court is the guardian of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under Article 14 which states that if there is any kind of violation of the fundamental rights, then one can go directly to the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution (this being a fundamental right too).

Article 14 promises Right to Equality to all while Article 21 says 'No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law'. Article 25 says 'all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience'.

With this, the Kerala government is the first state government to move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Act, to which several states have raised objections. Kerala was also the first state assembly to move a resolution against CAA.

Earlier this month Kerala assembly had passed a resolution demanding the repeal of Citizenship Act.