After killing Hizbul commanders Naikoo and Saifullah, security forces prepare list of 7 top terrorists

Indian Army has chalked out a solid strategy to wipe out terrorism completely from Jammu and Kashmir and as part of this mission the security forces are identifying terrorists in Kashmir valley and are eliminating them. It is to be noted that around 200 terrorists have been killed by security forces in this year so far.

After the encounter of top Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Riyaz Naikoo and Doctor Saifullah, the security forces are now planning to launch operations other top terrorist commanders present in Kashmir valley.

Zee Media is in possession of the list prapared by security forces which contains important information about top 7 commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and Laskhar-e-Taiba. The security forces are set to launch operations against these top terrorists in the near future as they are involved in several terror attacks in Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies had recently exposed Pakistan's plan to supply weapons in terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab through Chinese drones. Sources told Zee Media that Pakistan's spy agency ISI is also conspiring to use these Chinese drones to target Indian security forces in Kashmir.

Intelligence agencies have said in its report to the Centre that Pakistan Army and ISI are planning to use these Chinese drones which are also called Hexacopter to unleash mayhem in India.

Live TV

A large number of militant commanders and close to 200 terrorists have been killed in "Operation All Out" launched by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir few months ago. The recent encounters of Hizbul Mujahiden commanders Riyaz Naikoo and Dr Saifullah have left ISI in shock and majority of terror groups in Kashmir are now facing scarcity of terrorists.