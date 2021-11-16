After Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's Unnao reports its first Zika Virus case

Unnao: After wreaking havoc in Kanpur, Kannauj and Lucknow, the Zika virus has now reached Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district with the first case of the mosquito-borne disease being reported on Tuesday (November 16).

According to Dr Satyaprakash, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Unnao, the first Zika Virus patient is from the Shuklaganj area of Unnao and works at a thread factory in Kanpur, where as many as 123 Zika virus cases have been reported so far.

"At 5 pm today we received a report from Kanpur that a resident of our district has tested positive for Zika virus,” ANI quoted Dr Satyaprakash as saying.

The samples of the infected person were sent for analysis on November 13 and today he turned out to be positive.

As per the CMO, the patient has been shifted to the dengue ward of the district hospital."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, which remains the hotspot of the mosquito-borne disease, reported 123 Zika virus cases so far. Recently, two cases of the virus were reported from the state’s capital Lucknow.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of Zika virus infection include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

(With inputs from ANI)

