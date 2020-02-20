After Mahakal Express, IRCTC gets ready to launch Ramayan Express on March 28

After Kashi Mahakal Express, the Indian Railways is now ready to launch the Ramayan Express which will take devotees to pilgrim places associated with Lord Rama. The train will commence its first journey from March 28, 2020.

From Ayodhya to Janakpur and Chitrakoot to Rameswaram, the Ramayan Express connects all the cities related to Lord Rama. The IRCTC has decided to connect all the pilgrim cites of the Ramayan circuit and the train will be launched on March 28. The train will cover all the cities within 17 days.

The tour includes Ayodhya where the devotees can see Ram Janmabhumi and Hanumangarhi, from there the train will move on to Nandigram, to Sitamarhi, Nepal's Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

The passengers can visit all these pilgrim places aboard the Ramayan Express.

Also, if a devotee wants to visit Sri Lanka then IRCTC has flight options for people to travel to the island country and visit the pilgrim spots there.

The tour is for 17 days and the cost of the tour is approximately Rs 16,065 in the sleeper class category and around Rs 26,775 for AC three-tier.

Apart from train travel, any travel on land will also be available. Meals at the place of accommodation, which includes, breakfast, lunch and dinner will be included in the package provided by IRCTC.

The train will have 10 coaches, five sleeper and five air-conditioned coaches. It will be well equipped with all modern facilities.

If any pilgrim wants to travel to Sri Lanka to visit the important religious places there can do so at a cost of Rs 37,800. The pilgrimage sites will include Sita Mata Temple in Munneshwaram, Ashoka Vatika, famous Vibhishan Temple, Shiva Temple and other places associated with Rama.

IRCTC will provide return journey from Delhi to Colombo.

The booking for travel with Ramayan Express has already begun.