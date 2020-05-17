After Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till May 31

New Delhi: After Maharashtra and Punjab, Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the lockdown amid coronavirus COVID-19 in the state till May 31. Chief Minister Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced new relaxations such as the resumption of public transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months.

Travel within these districts will be allowed freely as long as it is for essential services. Inter-state travel will continue to require government authorisation.

CM Palaniswamy added that in other 12 districts, including state capital Chennai, there will be no change in the curbs and will continue as they existed during the third phase of lockdown, set to end on Sunday. Taxis and other vehicles here will be allowed only for medical use and will require e-passes to function.

Citing consultations with top officials, public health and medical experts, the Chief Minister said the lockdown is extended till May 31 and the curbs including a bar on the functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places and relaxations already in force will continue throughout the state.

Palaniswami announced new relaxation in curbs for 25 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal and Karur, where people could avail government and private bus transportation for commute within the district and they do not need "TN e-pass," (permission for travel), he said. Effective March 24 evening, public transport ceased to operate in the state as part of lockdown measures.

Across all state, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, places of worship, cinema theatres and bars will continue to remain shut. Parks, beaches and sports complexes will continue to be banned. However, teachers and education staff who have selected to evaluate class 12 exam papers will remain exempted from the restrictions.