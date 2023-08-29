After Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar Says 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Likely To Be Advanced

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to be advanced as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fears with time it will suffer more loss because of the Opposition unity. The Janata Dal (United) supremo's remark came a day after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that she was apprehensive that the upcoming General elections could be held in December this year, or in January.

"I have been saying it for the last seven-eight months that the NDA government at the Centre might go for early Lok Sabha polls, fearing more loss to the BJP because of opposition unity," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

"Therefore, all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. I am once again repeating that I have no desire for myself, I have no personal ambitions. My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to the BJP) before the elections," he added.



Kumar, who recently said that more parties are likely to join the Opposition coalition INDIA, declined to divulge any details.

"We have taken initiatives for unity among the opposition parties. The opposition coalition INDIA will further strengthen after the Mumbai meeting on August 31 and September 1," the Bihar CM said.

The next General election is expected to be conducted between April and May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024.

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning. Speaking at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing rally, she also cautioned that a third term for the BJP would ensure the nation faces an 'autocratic' rule.

"I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself, or in January... If the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule," she said.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP has 'already booked all choppers' to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls so that no other political party can use those for canvassing.

"The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred," she said.