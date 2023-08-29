trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655148
NewsIndia
NITISH KUMAR

After Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar Says 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Likely To Be Advanced

On Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said that she was apprehensive that the upcoming General elections could be held in December this year, or in January.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar Says 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Likely To Be Advanced File Photo

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to be advanced as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fears with time it will suffer more loss because of the Opposition unity. The Janata Dal (United) supremo's remark came a day after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that she was apprehensive that the upcoming General elections could be held in December this year, or in January.

"I have been saying it for the last seven-eight months that the NDA government at the Centre might go for early Lok Sabha polls, fearing more loss to the BJP because of opposition unity," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

"Therefore, all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. I am once again repeating that I have no desire for myself, I have no personal ambitions. My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to the BJP) before the elections," he added.

Kumar, who recently said that more parties are likely to join the Opposition coalition INDIA, declined to divulge any details.

"We have taken initiatives for unity among the opposition parties. The opposition coalition INDIA will further strengthen after the Mumbai meeting on August 31 and September 1," the Bihar CM said.

The next General election is expected to be conducted between April and May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024. 

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning. Speaking at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing rally, she also cautioned that a third term for the BJP would ensure the nation faces an 'autocratic' rule.

"I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself, or in January... If the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule," she said.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP has 'already booked all choppers' to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls so that no other political party can use those for canvassing.

"The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred," she said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train