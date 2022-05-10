After Mohali blast, Pro-Khalistani group SFJ threatens Himachal Pradesh CM

New Delhi: After the shocking attack in the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali, banned secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has sent an ominous message to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

In an audio message sent out to the press of the State, the SFJ's general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, "This grenade attack could have taken place at the Shimla Police headquarters."

What happened in Mohali?

On Monday night, a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and shattered windowpanes on one of the floors of the building.

The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali. No one, however, was injured in the explosion.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali police said in a statement.

Also read: Mohali blast: 'Whoever tried to spoil atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared', warns CM Bhagwant Mann

Hours after the attack Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) said that "whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared". Mann added that Police is investigating the blast.

"Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet.

'Sikhs for Justice' threatens Himachal Pradesh CM

Earlier, the group Sikhs for Justice had sent out a threat to Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and warned him to not take action against raising of the Khalistani flag on the gates of Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV