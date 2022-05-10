हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sikhs for Justice

After Mohali blast, Pro-Khalistani group SFJ threatens Himachal Pradesh CM

The pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice had also warned Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to not take action against raising of the Khalistani flag in Dharamshala.

After Mohali blast, Pro-Khalistani group SFJ threatens Himachal Pradesh CM
File Photo

New Delhi: After the shocking attack in the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali, banned secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has sent an ominous message to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. 

In an audio message sent out to the press of the State, the SFJ's general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, "This grenade attack could have taken place at the Shimla Police headquarters."

What happened in Mohali?

On Monday night, a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and shattered windowpanes on one of the floors of the building.

The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali. No one, however, was injured in the explosion.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali police said in a statement.

Also readMohali blast: 'Whoever tried to spoil atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared', warns CM Bhagwant Mann

Hours after the attack Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) said that "whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared". Mann added that Police is investigating the blast.

"Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet.

'Sikhs for Justice' threatens Himachal Pradesh CM

Earlier, the group Sikhs for Justice had sent out a threat to Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and warned him to not take action against raising of the Khalistani flag on the gates of Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sikhs for JusticeSFJMohali attackKhalistani groupsHimachal Pradesh Chief MinisterHimachal Pradesh CMJai Ram Thakur
Next
Story

'That was 1992 and this is 2022': Ex-BJP MLA Sangeet Som threatens a replay of 'Babri demolition' on Gyanvapi row

Must Watch

PT12M9S

Delhi Hanuman Chalisa Row: Hindu organization recited Hanuman Chalisa