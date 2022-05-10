New Delhi: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) spoke on the Mohali blast and said that 'whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared".

मोहाली में हुए ब्लास्ट की जांच पुलिस कर रही है। जिसने भी हमारे पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की उसे बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022

On Monday night, a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and shattered windowpanes on one of the floors of the building.

The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali. No one, however, was injured in the explosion.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali police said in a statement.

Mohali blast a terror attack?

The police have cordoned off the area and an alert has been sounded. Asked if it was a terror attack, an official told the PTI news agency that the "investigation was going on".

Punjab | A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. The police have cordoned off the area around the office. pic.twitter.com/5sOPC7yJrP — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the explosion and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against those who were behind this incident.

"Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest," Singh tweeted.

Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 9, 2022

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply shocked at the blast.

"Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police's Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible," Badal said in a tweet.

Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police's Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible. pic.twitter.com/UlanC6w74N — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 9, 2022

(With agency inputs)