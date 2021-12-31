After Piyush Jain, I-T raids on Pushparaj Jain trigger scuffle between BJP and SP

New Delhi: After Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain, the Income Tax Department on Friday (December 31) conducted raids on businessman Pushparaj Jain, who is a SP MLC and maker of Samajwadi perfume, a move that is called a politically motivated move by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

While addressing a press conference in Kannauj, Yadav said that BJP deliberately conducted the raids on a day when his media conference was scheduled.

The former UP chief minister also said that the BJP is frustrated because the person they were trying to catch turned out to be their own man. The leader was referring to Piyush Jain’ arrest.

Meanwhile, the IT Department is probing the Kannauj-based businessman over tax evasion and defrauding the books. The raids are being conducted in 50 locations across the country.

For the unversed, Pushpraj Jain is the same person who was mistaken by many to be the perfume trader, Piyush Jain, who was arrested in a tax evasion case earlier this week.

Later, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Samajwadi Party to be connected to Piyush Jain, a claim Samajwadi Party constantly denied.

Pushparaj Jain aka Pampi was also alleged to be connected with Piyush Jain by many, however, in an interview with Zee Media, the Samajwadi perfume maker said he was not related to do Piyush Jain in any way.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax raids on Pushparaj Jain’s properties came ahead of Akhilesh’s Yadav press conference in Kannauj, which was scheduled to address the matter related to Piyush Jain’s raid.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, continue to target Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party post the I-T raids.

आज पैसा दीवारों से निकल रहा है, कमरे नोटों से भरे पड़े हैं। अब जनता को समझ में आ रहा होगा कि बबुआ नोटबंदी का विरोध क्यों करता था! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 27, 2021

On December 27, CM Yogi Adityanath in an apparent dig at Akhilesh Yadav, who is often referred to as ‘Babua’ in the state, tweeted, “Today money is pouring out of the walls, rooms are full of notes. Now the public must understand why Babua used to oppose demonetisation!”

