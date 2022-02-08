After postponing due to Lata Mangeshkar's death, Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP Assembly polls today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Tuesday (February 8, 2022) in Lucknow.

The release of BJP's manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' was postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92.

"The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah will release the BJP`s 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' on February 8, 2022, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," the party said in a statement.

As per reports, BJP's manifesto may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi Mathura.

It is noteworthy that polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Earlier in the 2017 Assembly elections, the saffron party had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. It had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

