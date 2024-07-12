Pooja Khedkar, a trainee IAS officer from the 2023 batch, is under fire for allegedly misusing the Other Backward Class quota and disability benefits to obtain an IAS job. Khedkar is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 2023 batch who is currently on probation and assigned to her home cadre in Maharashtra. The 34-year-old has become a subject of discussion recently due to allegations surrounding her demands before assuming the role of Assistant Collector in Pune. It is alleged that she requested separate accommodation from the Pune District Collector before taking charge.

Additionally, she was reportedly using a private Audi car with a special registration number. Amidst rising questions about her appointment, the central government has initiated an inquiry into the matter. The controversy has gained traction on social media, where former IAS officer Abhishek Singh's appointment from the 2011 batch has also come under scrutiny. The viral nature of the posts has prompted various reactions from social media users.

One user speculated that Abhishek Singh might be the same person known for dancing and possibly a hero figure. According to UPSC's PDF, Singh has been allocated a quota, specifically under Locomotor Disability (LD). This has raised questions about whether Singh is eligible under this category. Social media users have expressed mixed opinions following the posts going viral.

One user claimed that Singh had been dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government, while another mentioned his attempt to rejoin the IAS after not succeeding in becoming a Member of Parliament, but was advised by the Yogi government to focus on politics instead. The controversy has also led to broader discussions about transparency in the UPSC appointments.

अभिषेक सिंह,,,,, शाय़द वहीं अभिषेक सिंह जो डांस करते हैं,,ये वहीं अभिषेक सिंह हैं जो हीरो हैं,,, यूपीएससी के पीडीएफ के अनुसार इनको कोटा मिला है,,, और ये कोटा LD लगा हुआ है,

A user criticized the lack of transparency in the entire UPSC process, from preliminaries to interviews, within a year's time. Another user argued against the meaningfulness of the LD quota, citing their achievement of securing the 94th rank in the examination. As the debate unfolds, stakeholders continue to call for greater transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.