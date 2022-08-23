Bhadohi: A startling incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, where a Dalit girl faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head for not wearing a uniform on Tuesday.

The accused Manoj Kumar Dubey is a former pradhan; he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children at school everyday without being part of the school in any form.

Dubey on Monday questioned the girl, a class 8 student of a government school about not wearing the uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said.

To this, the girl replied that she will wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said.

Hearing this, Dubey beat up the girl in her class, used casteist slurs against her and threw her out of the school, he said.

Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault, intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said.

Also Read: UP: Girl, who went missing 11 days ago, found dead in well with limbs tied

A horrifying incident of a similar nature surfaced from Rajasthan's Jalore last month on July 20 where a 3rd class student died after getting thrashed at a school for touching a water container by his teacher. The incident took place at Surana village in Jalore district.

"My son was beaten up in the school in the name of casteism. His health started deteriorating after the thrashing, so we took him to the Jalore District Hospital. From there he was referred to Udaipur. As his health did not improve there, we took him to Ahmedabad a few days later. He died during treatment," the child's father Devaram said.